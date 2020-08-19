Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gains

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has ended higher. BSE Sensex ended 86.47 points or 0.22% higher at 38,614.79, while NSE Nifty was up 23.05 points or 0.20% at 11,408.40.

Seven of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 1,791 shares ended higher while 997 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank, Reliance, Asian Paint, Zee Entertainment,GAIL India, UPL, Indian Oil, HDFC Life, and UltraCemco.

Major losers were Bajaj Auto, ONGC, Nestle, Hindustan Lever, HCL Tech, Nestle India, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Coal India, Wipro, and Infosys .