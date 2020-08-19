Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Supreme Court announced its verdict

The apex court, Supreme Court has announced its verdict on the Sushant Singh Rajput family vs Rhea Chakraborty case. The Supreme Court has allowed the Central Beuro of Investigation (CBI) to start investigation. Justice Hrishikesh Roy has announced the verdict.

The Mumbai Police has been asked to help the CBI with their investigation. The apex court has asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to CBI. The SC further said that the inquiry conducted under 174 CrPC is not investigation