All the historic monuments except Taj Mahal & Red fort will be reopened from september…Know more here!!!

From September 1, tourists can visit all monuments of Agra except Taj Mahal and Red Fort. The Agra administration on Thursday has decided to open all monuments of Agra from September 1, except Taj Mahal and Agra Fort, which will be opened in the second phase.The order to this effect was issued from the District Magistrate office stating that these historical monuments, which were kept in the buffer zone, will now be re-opened for the public as per their earlier schedule.

While visiting these places, tourists and common people have been advised to follow social distancing and wear masks.

In the past 24 hours, Agra has reported 28 new coronavirus cases as traffic mobility increased following the reopening of markets, restaurants, and gyms. The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 2,395, with 104 deaths so far.

The number of active COVID-19 cases from 155 containment zones is 293, according to health officials.The number of cured is 1,998, indicating a healthy 83.43 percent recovery rate. Each day the number of samples being tested is going up. So far 86,409 samples have been collected in the Taj City.

Notably, the state health department is screening people randomly in Agra`s hot spots.