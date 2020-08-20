Coronavirus : Another Union Minister tests positive for COVID19

Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tested positive for COVID-19 and he will undergo treatment at Medanta hospital in Gurugram.The union minister had been feeling unwell for some time following which he had undergone a Corona test.

He has appealed to all people who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get examined so that if someone comes in contact with them, the source of the virus could be detected.Shekhawat’s staff will also undergo a test for COVID-19.

Earlier, several other Union ministers have also tested positive for COVID-19 including home minister Amit Shah.

Others who tested positive include union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Arjun Ram Meghwal and they are undergoing treatment.