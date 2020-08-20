Japan’s first ever Badminton Olympic ‘gold winner’ retires !!!!

Japan’s first ever badminton Olympic gold winner, Ayaka Takahashi, who won with her doubles partner in Rio 2016, has retired conceding she no longer has the “inner fire” to compete. Takahashi and Misaki Matsutomo scored a spectacular come-from-behind win at the 2016 Olympics, scoring five straight points when down 19-16 in the final game to defeat Denmark’s Christinna Pedersen and Kamilla Rytter Juhl. But she has opted to skip the chance to defend her Olympic title on home soil, citing in part the decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Games by a year because of the coronavirus.



Despite training hard with Matsutomo, she said she had struggled with records that were not satisfying enough in 2019, the suspension of tournaments, and the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics. Takahashi said Matsutomo and her sponsors respected her decision, and that she now hoped to work to promote badminton. Takahashi and Matsutomo, nicknamed “Takamatsu,” were the first non-Chinese pair to win gold since badminton was introduced to the Olympics in 1992.