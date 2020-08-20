Lifespan of ‘Ram mandir’ will be 1000 years with the capacity to resist natural calamities!!!!

In New Delhi the Trust that is forefronting the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya met to discuss the method of the process and said that the temple will be built to withstand any kind of natural calamity.

The body revealed minute details of the construction and said that the structure would be built without iron and on ancient Indian techniques. The Mandir will be built by adhering to India’s ancient and traditional construction techniques. It will also be built to sustain earthquakes, storms and other natural calamities. Iron won’t be used in the construction of the Mandir. Stating that the construction has begun, the Trust said that engineers from top colleges in India have arrived in Ayodhya to test the soil of the temple site.

Rai informed that Larson and Turbo, the company responsible for the construction of the Ram Mandir, briefed him that the foundation plan is in its final phase and will be ready soon. According to reports, the foundation for the Ram Mandir will be 200 feet deep.The sculptures found during the digging and levelling of the land will be put on display at the temple. The trust has so far around 42 crores in its bank account and people are donating from Re 1 to 1 crore.”

The 500 years of struggle came to fruition for millions of Hindu devotees across the world today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Ram Mandir’s Bhoomi Pujan at 12.44.08 PM. PM Modi who returned to Ayodhya after 29 years, expressed gratitude to all citizens of this nation, Indian diaspora across the world and all the Ram Bhakts on the auspicious occasion.