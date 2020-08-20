Modi govt “ruined” indian economy in last 6 years ; Rahul Gandhi accuses Prime Minister again!!!

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Narendra Modi government of destroying the unorganised economy, comprising farmers, labourers and small businesses, in the last six years of its rule, the country will not be able to generate jobs in the coming period as a result of that.Rahul Gandhi said that although the unorganised economy generates 90 per cent of the country’s employment, the Modi government ruined it through various moves like demonetisation and implementation of “wrong GST”.

“India has two kinds of economies. One is an organised economy, wherein there are big companies, while the other one is unorganised economy, in which there are farmers, labourers, small shop owners and millions of poor people,” “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been attacking the unorganised economy for the last six years. He did this because this sector has money and Modi ji wanted to transfer it to big businessmen,” Rahul criticized.

He acknowledged that the congress ruling states have worked to balance the unorganised economy which acts as a shock absorber in conflicting situations.Slamming the govt over the handling of the coronavirus situation, Rahul interrogated, “Modi ji suddenly implemented lockdown without any prior notice. Why did he suddenly do this? There was a thinking behind it which was to target our unorganised sector.”

“90% of employment is developed by the unorganised economy in the country. Modi ji destroyed this system.One by one the companies will fall and small and medium businesses will collapse, which has already been started.”This country will not be able to provide employment to youth in the coming days.

He also stated that indian history will witness such a downfall where the country won’t be able to provide jobs to the youth because of the collapse of small and medium sectors.Rahul Gandhi termed for the need to restore the balance between organised and unorganised economies, which had been “distorted” by the Modi government.Accusing the BJP and the RSS of making people fight with each other and spreading hatred, he asked the leaders and workers of his party to work for uniting the people.