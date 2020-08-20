Netflix Trending ; Money Heist saying ‘bella ciao’ on season 5!!!!

The Netflix series Money Heist has started the shoot for its fifth and final season. After Pedro Alonso was snapped filming portions with new cast member Patrick Criado, Úrsula Corberó, who plays Tokio, has also announced that she joined the shoot.

Earlier this week, several pics of Pedro Alonso and Patrick Criado emerged on fan pages. It was previously speculated that Patrick has boarded the cast as the new villain. But going by the images, many were left wondering whether Patrick is actually a gang member.



Money Heist 5 will be shot across Spain, Denmark and Portugal. Alvaro Morte, who plays The Professor, had recently confirmed his return to the sets of the new season. The show’s creator Álex Pina had confirmed to that Miguel Ángel Silvestre will also be joining the cast of Money Heist. We saw in the previous season that the gang overpowered Gandía. But whether he is alive or dead is not confirmed, and many are wondering if Miguel is the new villain. We have to wait patiently to know more about it.