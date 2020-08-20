Trivandrum Airport Privatisation : Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes letter to PM Modi

Trivandrum : Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejecting that Union Cabinet’s approval to hand over Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to the private sector.

In a two-page renunciation, CM Vijayan said that the transfer of the airport to a private bidder is “against the wishes of the people” of Kerala and the Centre should reconsider the decision.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Narendra Modi, opposing the Union Cabinet's approval to hand over Trivandrum International Airport to a private bidder; says 'it will be difficult for us to offer co-operation to implement the decision.' pic.twitter.com/ivlhFrki5B — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

“It has been reported that the Union Cabinet has decided to hand over the management and operation of Trivandrum International Airport to a private bidder ignoring the repeated requests of the Government of Kerala entrusting the same to the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in which the State Government is a major stakeholder,” the Kerala CM said in the letter.

“The assurance was that as and when induction of a private player is considered, Government of India would factor in the contributions made by the State Government to the development of the Trivandrum Airport,” he wrote, adding that it was discussed during a personal meeting in Delhi.