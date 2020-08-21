Covid norms violation; 50 people arrested Hopping into temple in karnataka and Holding annual rituals!!!!

Karnataka; 50 people in a village have been arrested on charges, including rioting, after a large crowd hopped into a temple and attempted to take out a procession in violation of restrictions on the annual ritual due to the coronavirus. The incident happened in Dotihala village in Koppal district Kushtagi taluk, police said.

The police said that every year on the eve of Gauri Pooja, the idol of sage Shuka Muni is carried in a cart and taken around the village in a procession. However, owing to the coronavirus restrictions this year, the authorities had banned any rituals.The police said that hundreds of people gathered outside the temple premises on Thursday night , those inside pushed the door open with the cart while devotees outside also forced the gate open.

The police said they had locked the place with the palanquin and had given permission for around 50 people to enter for the pooja, who then went ahead and took the cart out. The cart was taken out in a procession, violating social distancing norms. A few police vehicles were also damaged.

The authorities said they had only given permission for a pooja inside the temple.”There was no permission for the procession. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there was permission only for pooja inside the temple but after the pooja, they stepped out to take out a procession and those who were out to witness the offerings inside too joined,” said Koppal Superintendent of Police G Sangeetha.