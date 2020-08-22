AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain provoked Muslims against Hindu community, says Court

New Delhi: Muslims turned violent allegedly on suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain’s provocation and started pelting stones on the Hindu community, a Delhi court said on Friday while taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed against him for IB official Ankit Sharma’s murder during the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.

The court was however informed that the police has not yet obtained sanction against Hussain and other co-accused in the case from the authorities concerned as required in a sedition case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak said that since there is no time frame for obtaining sanction and any delay in proceeding further in the matter will unnecessarily defeat the purpose for which the special courts for trial of the riot cases have been created, the court deems it fit to take cognisance of all the other offences.

“I am of the opinion that there is sufficient material on record to take cognisance of the offences alleged to have been committed by accused persons,” the judge said in his order.

“IO (investigating officer) has informed that in the present case a letter has been sent to the Competent Authority on June 22 but it was not clear as to how much time it will take for obtaining sanction,” the order said.

“In this scenario when there is no time frame for obtaining sanction and that any delay in proceeding further in the matter will unnecessarily defeat the purpose for which the special courts for trial of riots cases have been created, I deem it fit to take cognisance of all the offences,” it added.

The court directed all the accused to be produced before it on August 28 through video conferencing for further hearing in the case.