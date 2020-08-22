Man arrested for posting abusive comments on Sonakshi Sinha’s social media account

Mumbai : Cyber Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police has arrested a 27-year-old man from Aurangabad, Maharashtra, for harassing actor Sonakshi Sinha on social media.

The actress had filed a complaint against the man who posted abusive comments on her social media account and the Mumbai Police came into action to nab the culprit.

Sonakshi informed the same by posting a video on Instagram in which she also urged her fans to not stay silent against online harassment.

The actess has launched a campaign titled AbBas against online harassment and trolling after she received a lot of hate messages and abuses on social media following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in which nepotism in the industry was seen as something that dragged the late actor to depression, eventually causing his death.