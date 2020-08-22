REVEALED ; Suicide turns out to be murder;Woman kills husband with the help from boyfriends!!!

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a woman killed her 50-year-old husband Krishan Tyagi and later passed it off as suicide. Police now claim to have solved the case with the arrested of the victim’s wife and her boyfriend.According to a report , the woman was upset that her husband was 20 years older than her. Priyanka cooked up a story that Krishan Tyagi committed suicide due to depression.

Initially, the man’s death was considered suicide. Police said the woman identified as Priyanka hatched a conspiracy to murder her husband with the help of two other accused-Karan and his elder brother Veeru Burma. The murder took place on August 18. The report suggests that the woman first strangled her husband and then hanged his body in a ceiling fan to pass it off as suicide by hanging.

According to police, Priyanka was exposed when she started behaving in a suspicious manner during the funeral of the victim.The man was shifted to a government hospital in Budh Vihar where he was declared dead. The woman told the man’s family members that he fell sick due to food poisoning and later died.

A man named Karan was residing at Priyanka’s house in Rohini. Priyanka told her husband that he was a relative. DCP PK Mishra said when they questioned the woman, she broke down and confessed killing her husband with help from Karan and his elder brother Burma. Veeru Burma was introduced to Priyanka by her sister. She later fell in love with him. A few years later, Priyanka met Burma’s brother Karan and then fell for him. Karan was arrested from his village in Moradabad. A hunt is on to arrest Veeru Burma.