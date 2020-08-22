Six-year-old boy dies in leopard attack

In a shocking incident, a 6-year-old boy was killed in leopard attack. The incident was reported from Maligaon in Assam’s Guwahati .

As per reports, a leopard attacked the minor boy on Friday afternoon while he was playing with his friends near his house. The locals raised an alarm but the child was dragged by the animal into the jungle area.

Later, locals and family members recovered the child in critical condition and rushed the boy to a nearby private hospital.The boy succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.