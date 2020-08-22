Triple talaq : Man gives triple talaq to wife via video-call

BHOPAL: A team from Kohefiza police station will leave for Bengaluru to nab the man who divorced his wife by pronouncing triple talaq through video call.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured the victim of all help.

He has asked DGP to coordinate with Bengaluru police and ensure speedy justice to victim. Chouhan said that despite ban on triple talaq, a few people were resorting to this inhuman practice and making a mockery of the law.

The incident came to light on Thursday when the victim approached Kohefiza police. The complainant, a 42-year-old woman was married to Faiz Alam Ansari in 2001. The accused holds citizenship of Singapore as well.

The woman told police that on Wednesday when she was speaking to her children on phone through video calling, Ansari snatched away the phone. The woman told police that her in-laws live in Noor-Mahal area of Bhopal while her husband lives in Bengaluru.

After a dispute with him, she had accompanied her mother to Bhopal. Her mother had visited to Bengaluru to meet her in June. She told the police that her kin had tried to broker peace between the couple but in vain. Her husband did not allow her to speak with her children as well, she told police. The police later registered a case against relevant sections of the IPC.