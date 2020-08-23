DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Covid-19 Updates: Agriculture Minister test COVID-19 positive

Aug 23, 2020, 02:46 pm IST

State agriculture minister was tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Badal Patralekh, the agriculture Minister in Jharkhand was tested coronavirus positive on Sunday .This was informed by the Minister. He shared the news in his official Twitter handle and wrote that he got tested for coronavirus on Saturday,. He also urged everyone who came in his contact to get tested and asked people to stay at home and stay safe

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close