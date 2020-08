The Army Research and Referral Hospital has updated about the health condition of former president Pranab Mukherjee. As per the medical bulletin released by the hospital, the health condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee has not unchanged. He is in a deep coma and on ventilator support.

The 84-year-old former president was operated for removal of a clot in his brain and has been in a coma ever since. He also tested positive for COVID-19.