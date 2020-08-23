Maoist leaders carrying cash rewards of Rs 1 lakh each surrendered

Two Maoist leaders carrying cash rewards on their heads have surrendered before police. Maoist leaders Akhilesh Hurra alias Baldev and Jairam Markam carying cash rewards of Rs 1 lakh each has surrendered before police in Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh.

Hurra, who was active as a member of Kiskodo LOS (local organisation squad) of the Maoist party had been involved in three Naxal attacks on security forces between 2013 and 2018 in Narayanpur and neighbouring Kanker district, while Markam was working as a jan-militia commande.

They were carrying rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads.