Part of under construction flyover road collapses in Delhi, two injured!!!!

Delhi : A section of the under-construction flyover in Gurugram – Sohna Road collapsed on Saturday night. The incident occurred at 9.47 pm when three girders installed recently between two pillars came crashing down in front of Vipul Greens condominium. 2 people have been injured in the incident.

The police confirmed that two labourers were injured but a serious accident was averted as it was night time and traffic volume was low since markets and offices were closed on Saturday as part of the weekend restrictions enforced by the state government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police , said they received information within few minutes of the collapse and a patrolling car and along with riders reached the spot in five minutes. No casualty was reported. “Two labourers at the site have suffered minor injuries,” he said.

The 21.66 km-long Sohna road project is being constructed in two packages. The first part comprises an underpass and an elevated road from Subhash Chowk towards Badshahpur covering 6 km. The section that collapsed was a part of the first package.The second part comprises the expansion of 12.72-km road from Badshahpur to Sohna and involves construction of flyovers and underpasses at major crossings to ensure smooth movement of vehicles on the entire stretch. The deadline for both these projects is July, 2021.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials confirmed the collapse and said that a team reached the spot to assess the situation. The area has been sealed off.Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala tweeted that the injured have been admitted and are undergoing treatment. NHAI team, SDM, and civil defense team are at site, he added.