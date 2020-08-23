DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

‘Precious Moments’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares an adorable video: Watch it here

Aug 23, 2020, 02:12 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a video of him feeding peacocks at his residence . The video was filmed during his morning routine of exercises.

The video, posted on Instagram, was captioned ‘Precious moments’ followed by poetry.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close