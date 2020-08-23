Students robs internet cafe owner at gunpoint for quick money …Strange reason behind the act!!!! Read more….

Ghaziabad: In a horrifying incident, 2 engineering students kept an internet owner at gunpoint and robbed him of Rs 1.25 lakh in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Friday. One of the suspects, identified as Sachin was arrested by the police on Saturday. Efforts are on to capture his associate Pankaj.

According to the police, the two suspects were pursuing engineering at a college in Saharanpur. They had discontinued studies after they failed in the recent college exams. They hatched a plan to rob Chaman, who runs an internet café in Sihani Gate area’s Nand Gram village. “Looking to make quick money, they planned to rob the cybercafé owner. On Friday, they held the owner at gunpoint at the outlet and stole the cash,” quoted Superintendent of Police,Abhishek Verma.

Police were alarmed about the crime, following which a team of officials arrived at the spot. The next day, the police officials were nabbed Sachin while Pankaj managed to escape from the spot. The SP stated that the arrested accused has confessed to having committed the crime. Police have recovered the looted cash, a country-made gun and five cartridge from the accused. He added that the hunt is on to arrest the second accused.