‘The world’s luckiest man’ who had a narrow escape from a huge road accident!!! See Video here…..

A video titled ‘The world’s luckiest man’ was circulated on social media yesterday.If one sees the incident that took place in front of Chavara Nattassery Vijayapalas, one would say so.He had a narrow escape from a huge accident.

The incident went like this;A man was walking by the side of chavara sankaramangalam road carrying a bag and a fibre tube in one hand.In the cctv footage it shows that an over speeded insulated minivan was about to hit him , but it passed him and hits in a nearby CCTV pole.He seemed numb for some time and ran back,then stood there for some time with prayers.Police made enquiry on this.As there was no casualties occured , a case wasn’t charge on the incident.