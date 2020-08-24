“Breaking News” ; BJP state president K. Surendran was arrested!!!

Thiruvananthapuram: Police have arrested BJP leaders, including BJP state president K Surendran, for protesting in front of the assembly demanding the resignation of the chief minister. Surendran said the BJP would continue protesting till the resignation of the Chief Minister, who had set up camp for anti-nationals. He alleged that it was undemocratic not to allow O Rajagopal MLA to speak in the resolution discussion against the development of Thiruvananthapuram airport. The protest was inaugurated by O Rajagopal MLA. State General Secretaries George Kurian and P Sudhir, Vice President VT Rema and Secretaries S Suresh and C Sivankutty were arrested.