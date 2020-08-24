“DMK has been inciting feelings against the national spirit”: BJP

BJP BJP president JP Nadda has came down heavily against the DMK. He said that DMK is been inciting feelings against the national spirit. Nadda made the statement while addressing Tamil Nadu BJP’s virtual state executive meeting. .

“DMK has been inciting feelings against the national spirit. They have been on a lookout to see to it that the assimilation into national mainstream is always disrupted. They have been anti-development,” Nadda said.

Nadda also accused the DMK of sheltering people who are anti-India and are not working in interests of the nation.