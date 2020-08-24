‘Setback to expats’: Gulf country launches bill to limit number of expats

The number of expats working in the country will be limited in Kuwait. The National Assembly in Kuwait has drafted a bill to limit the number of expatriate workers in the country and ban certain types of visa transfers.

Within six months of the law being enacted, a decision will be made on the maximum number of expats allowed in Kuwait, by comparing the number of foreign workers compared to the local population.

The bill will exempt 10 different categories of workers from the quota system, including domestic helpers, medical staff, educators, and GCC nationals, the paper said.

Certain visa types and current procedures would also be banned, including a ban on the transfer of visit visas into work visas, or the transfer of domestic helpers to work in the private or oil sectors.

Kuwait announced it would stop issuing work permits for expats aged over 60 without a university degree, and will not extend any residencies and visas beyond August 31.