State government makes important announcement

An important decision was announced by state government. Bihar government led by Nitish Kumar has announced that only residents of the state were eligible to apply for the posts of school teachers in primary schools of the State panchayat.

“Only residents of Bihar can apply for State panchayat primary school teachers recruitment,” the education department of the state said in a press release.

Recently, the Madhya Pradesh Government had also announced that the government jobs would be allotted only to those who hail from the state.