Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gains

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has ended in gains. BSE Sensex ended at 38,799.08, up 364.36 points or 0.95%, while NSE Nifty Settled 94.85 points or 0.83% higher at 11,466.45.

Eight of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher.The overall market breadth was positive as 1,680 shares were advancing while 1,100 were declining on the BSE.

Top gainers in the market were Zee Entertainment, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors and Axis Bank .

The top losers in the market were Power Grid, Bharti Infratel, Hindalco, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Labs and Adani Ports.