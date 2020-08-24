This diet is important for a pregnant wife; Sreenish with the video of Pearly eating her favorite food !!!!

Actor Sreenish and actress and presenter Pearle Maaney are the favorite couple of the Malayalee audience. The actress shared the biggest news of her life with Pelly’s fans yesterday. “I ‘m going to be a mother,” she said in a video on Instagram.

Sreenish is sharing a video of his pregnant wife eating .Sreenish shared a video on his Instagram story of Pearle Maaney eating his favorite delicacies like French fries on Sunday night.Sreenish made the video story with the caption ‘Food is Big Big’. Sreenish is filming the video without Pearle’s knowledge.

Pearle Maaney and Sreenish were contestants in the Bigg Boss show.The couple met on the show and fell in love and got married on May 5, 8, 2019 according to Hindu-Christian custom.