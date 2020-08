The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has made an important announcement. ITC has announced that free internet will be provided in public buses in Abu Dhabi.

The first phase of the project has been completed.┬áThe first phase included 520 public buses in Abu Dhabi Emirate – 410 buses in Abu Dhabi City and 110 buses in Al Ain City.