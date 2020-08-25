‘BJP has pushed India into an undeclared emergency’: MK Stalin

DMK President and Tamil Nadu’s Opposition leader MK Stalin has came down heavily on BJP on Tuesday. Stalin accused that BJP has taken India to an undeclared emergency. The DMK leader said this as a reply to BJP Preident JP Nadda’s criticism against DMK.

Earlier on Monday while addressing Tamil Nadu BJP’s executive committee meeting, JP Nadda said that DMK had always been “inciting feelings against national spirit” and was “anti-development” and interest of the nation.

“Our party cadre has fought against the Emergency and stood up for the rights of the people and for upholding democratic values in the country. But BJP has pushed India into an undeclared emergency, where state’s freedoms are being snatched away and diversity of the country is under threat” Stalin said

“The BJP which is trying to buy political leaders in Tamil Nadu also, is against the unity of the country and the democratic values of the country” the statement from Stalin said.