Breaking News ; Fire broke out in the Secretariat; Files burned !!!!

Thiruvananthapuram: A fire broke out in the secretariat. The fire broke out in the North Sandwich block where the Public Administration Department is located. A few files and a computer were reportedly burned. Firefighters arrived and put out the fire. The fire broke out at 5 pm.

Indications are that the fire broke out in the office of the Chief Protocol Officer. It is not clear what the burned files are. The preliminary conclusion is that the cause of the fire was a short circuit.