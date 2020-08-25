Chennithala is the ‘wealth’ of the Chief Minister; Opposition lacks brains: K Surendran

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president K Surendran has said that the opposition lacks brains and that the Leader of the Opposition party, Ramesh Chennithala, who provided a platform for the government to brag in the Assembly, is the treasure of the Chief Minister. Despite having all the arrows in the bow, the opposition only had a lack of brains. K Surendran said in a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram that there is a negative opposition in Kerala ,it could not be answered by the Chief Minister to the questions asked by the people on various allegations.

The opposition led by Ramesh Chennithala does not have the guts to face Pinarayi. Became null and void. Kerala is in a state of disarray with the Chief Minister running away from questions and the unreliable opposition. Surendran also pointed out that the UDF lacks sincerity.The CM is trying to communalise the issues. As part of this, the Ayodhya issue was made the main topic of discussion in the Assembly. The Chief Minister has the evil lock of communal polarization. That is why the Chief Minister once again supported KT Jaleel’s smuggling of gold wrapped in the Qur’an. Surendran pointed out that the Chief Minister is conspiring to make himself the government that protects the minorities.

The Chief Minister is not ready to give a satisfactory answer to any of the issues like Life Mission, gold smuggling, Jalil issue.The Chief Minister also reiterated Jalil’s explanation regarding KT Jaleel’s violation of rules and regulations.He did not say anything fundamental about the Life Mission project. The legislature was turned into a venue for communal polarization.

The UDF has proved that it is not possible to fight against this government. The BJP is initiating struggles against the government. Surendran said that the Satyagraha agitation will be held on the 4th, 5th and 6th under the leadership of BJP district presidents.