Covid-19 Updates: Chief Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Another popular leader has tested coronavirus positive in India. Haryana Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar has tested positive for COVID-19. This was informed on Monday by Khattar.

“I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive. I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately,” Khattar tweeted.

He has urged all who came in his contact over the last week, to get themselves tested and also requested his close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately.