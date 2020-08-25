Mahesh Bhatt’s video with 16-year-old Jiah Khan goes viral : Watch Here

A video of Mahesh Bhatt witth 16-year-old Jiah Khan has been going viral. The video has been going viral since quite some time, mainly after Jiah’s mother Rabia Khan spoke about movie mafia after Kangana Ranaut, both of who were talking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

The video of Mahesh Bhatt and Jiah Khan, which is going viral, is from 2004. Jiah was supposed to make her Bollywood debut opposite ‘serial kisser’ Emraan Hashmi in ‘Tumsa Nahin Dekha’. The 16-year-old could be seen holding hands with Mahesh Bhatt in the video, and then laughing, calling Mahesh Bhatt ‘Mahesh’. Jiah Khan had successfully released six pop tracks by the time she turned 16-year-old.