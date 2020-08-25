Manipur Social Welfare minister tested positive for covid-19…

Manipur’s social welfare and cooperation Minister Nemcha Kipgen was tested positive for COVID-19 today.

Kipgen became the first minister in the state to test positive for Covid-19. The minister has isolated herself and is waiting for the results of her second test for further steps. Nemcha Kipgen who is minister in charge of Kangpokpi and Senapati districts, had chaired a review meeting to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the presence of Deputy Commissioner, Senapati, Superintendent of Police, Chief Medical Officer and district level officers on August 20.

In that meeting, she handed over essential safety kits such as sanitizers, gloves, PPE, masks and sodium hypochlorite to frontline Covid warriors. Contact tracing is being carried out and those who came in contact with the minister will be tested and kept in isolation.

On Monday, Manipur reported 116 new Covid-19 cases taking the state’s tally to 5,362, the government said in a statement. On the other hand with 97 recoveries, the recovery rate of the Covid-19 positive cases in Manipur reached 69.24 per cent on Monday. So far 3,713 people have recovered from the disease in the state.