Narcotics worth 1.5 million dollar seized

Crystal methamphetamine, an illegal narcotic drug weighing 12 kilograms which worth 1.5 million US dollar was seized. The Anti-narcotics wing in Kuwait has seized the drug which was hidden in in fodder bags. The department has also arrested a foreign expat and also seized 250 grams of the drug in his his car.

During the interrogation, the man allegedly admitted the offence and said he had two containers in the port of Shuwaikh. Later the containers were pulled to the inspection yard, 10 pouches of shabu weighing 12 kilograms were seized.