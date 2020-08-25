Shocking!!! A woman revives at funeral home.

A young woman of 20, who was declared dead at her suburban Detroit home breathed and opened her eyes at a funeral home as she was about to be embalmed.

The Southfield fire department acknowledged it was involved in a bizarre set of events on Sunday that began when a medical crew was summoned to a home where a 20-year-old woman was unresponsive. Paramedics tried to revive the woman for 30 minutes and consulted an emergency room doctor. The doctor pronounced the patient deceased based upon medical information provided from the scene.The Oakland County medical examiner’s office said the body could be released to the family without an autopsy.

But then came a startling discovery at the James H. Cole funeral home in Detroit. The woman was still alive more than an hour later. Fieger, who was hired by the family, identified the woman as Timesha Beauchamp.

“They were about to embalm her, which is most frightening, had she not had her eyes open… The funeral home unzipping the body bag, literally, that’s what happened to Timesha, and seeing her alive with her eyes open,” Fieger said.