Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple issue;” If district judge is a Non-Hindu then additional judge can preside” Supreme court ordered!!!

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The judgement in the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple has been amended.The temple administration panel can be presided over by the additional judge.The exemption is given if the district judge is a non-Hindu.The apex court approved the demand that the retired high court judge chosen by the advisory panel of the temple administration should be a Malayalee.

The court said a retired high court judge of Kerala should be the chief of the advisory panel.The court permission was on the application filed by one of the Temple trustee Rama Varma.The apex court in its judgement had mentioned to appoint two panels.The court had asserted that a panel and an advisory panel are needed for the temple administration.The petitioner argued that if the retired High Court Judge appointed in the advisory panel is not a Malayalee, then there would be a misunderstanding in the customs of Kerala. The court granted four weeks’ time to form a new administration panel