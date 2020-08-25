“We will not forget this and hold those responsible, accountable for letting us down”,Says President, Tvm Chamber of Commerce and Industry(TCCI)

Trivandrum ; S N Raghuchandran Nair ,President-Tvm Chamber of Commerce and Industry(TCCI) addressed the trivians as “Dear Citizens of the Capital Region”,to state about the disappointing news related to the attitude of the Opposition parties supported the motion by the Govt. against the privatisation of the Trivandrum International Airport operations.

He said,’On behalf of all the trade bodies, organisations and public of this region, we deplore this betrayal of the people. We will not forget this and hold those responsible, accountable for letting us down. It is indeed a shame and an irony that Opposition parties have joined in this issue with the Government in the soil of Trivandrum to derail the fate of Trivandrum development.Opposition parties conveniently forgot the Election promise they gave during Parliament election supporting privatisation of Trivandrum Airport. This is a breach of trust”.

Mr.Raghuchandran nair also stated regarding the story of trivandrum airport which carries a story of decades of neglect and mismanagement, from being one of the early and best airports in the world has become a symbol of stunted growth of the region.

He points out,”Privatisation, the only way out, including from the exorbitant fares due to unreasonable fees and tariffs. A good airport will revitalize growth of businesses, jobs and other development opportunities in the region. So we wholeheartedly support the privatisation bid”.

“We need to stand together and be vocal to show our resentment to the treatment meted out to us which all of us must convey through all the forums available and through the ballot box in the Local Body Elections”.carrying out a referendum by the people to counter the emails that will be sent by the Ruling Front and Opposition from their followers against the privatisation.

“Let us all work towards for the cause of Tvm airport development through privatisation and ensure #Fly Trivandrum becomes a reality”,He concluded.