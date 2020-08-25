Woman arrested for using derogatory remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses!!!

There are a group of YouTubers who seem to have risen with abuse-laden videos that bring in hundreds of fascinated viewers. A woman YouTuber, who had created social media furore due to her video making derogatory remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses, was arrested by the Prayagraj police on Tuesday. In the video, Heer Khan can be heard making objectionable and abusive remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses.

Heer Khan is a content creator from Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad. She has been making rant videos on communal tones on her YouTube channel named ‘Black Day 5 August’ but most of her videos do not even have 1,000 views.

On Tuesday, she uploaded a rant video in which she abused Hindu gods and the video raked over 10,000 views in just a few hours. As people condemned the video, the hashtag #ArrestHeerKhan started trending on Twitter. Taking note of the outrage, a case was registered against Heer Khan at the Khuldabad police station in Prayagraj and she was arrested under the IT Act on the same day.