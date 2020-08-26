Coronavirus Unlock : Govt announces college reopening date

Bengaluru :Karnataka government on Wednesday decided to reopen colleges across the state from October 1.As per the announcements made by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, the online classes in colleges will start from September 1 and the regular classes will start from October 1.

However, the state education department said it is waiting for the guidelines from the Central government on conducting offline classes.

Ahead of the reopening of colleges, the state government said the preparations related to covid-19 safety measures are underway as per the available guidelines.“The government has decided to get the ball rolling on all academic activities online from next month. In addition, all colleges will start in October and students are expected to attend classes in person,” Ashwath Narayan said.

According to Narayan, the state government has already made comprehensive preparations for starting offline classes following the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC).The state government will additionally follow the directions from the central government as they come, he added.

Along with the commencement of the academic year, final year examinations will be scheduled for all the undergraduate, diploma and engineering students, the minister said adding arrear exams will also be conducted.