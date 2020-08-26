NEWS

Covid-19 Updates: Former Chief Minister tests Covid-19 positive

Aug 26, 2020, 02:08 pm IST

Former Chief tested positive for Covid-19. Veteran Congress Leader and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi has tested positive for Covid-19.

Gogoi urged all people who came in contact with him during the last few days, to immediately get themselves tested for the highly-infectious virus.

“I have been tested COVID -19 positive yesterday. People who came in contact with me during the Last few days they should go for COVID test immediately,” Gogoi tweeted.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close