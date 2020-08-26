Covid-19 Updates: Former Chief Minister tests Covid-19 positive

Former Chief tested positive for Covid-19. Veteran Congress Leader and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi has tested positive for Covid-19.

Gogoi urged all people who came in contact with him during the last few days, to immediately get themselves tested for the highly-infectious virus.

“I have been tested COVID -19 positive yesterday. People who came in contact with me during the Last few days they should go for COVID test immediately,” Gogoi tweeted.