‘First step to recovery’ ; Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam listening to music at hospital, Son reveals video!!!

Tamil Nadu ; Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam ‘s son confirmed that the singer is conscious and responding to treatment. The singer’s physical parameters are stable and being closely monitored by the medical team of the hospital. His son SP Charan in a video message said that SPB has made a first step towards recovery and was listening to music and even trying to sing as a positive sign.

“He is doing much better than how he was day before yesterday. There is a slight improvement in the lungs, he is feeling comfortable without sedation. The doctors are happy that he has taken a first step towards recovery. Though it won’t be a fast run, it will be slow and steady and this is the first step,” his son said in a video.