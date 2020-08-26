Massive fire breaks out at mixing plant

A massive fire had broke out at a mixing plant. The incident took place in Bajaura area in Kullu in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday morning.
Fire fighting operation is underway. Two fire tenders are in the spot. No casualties have been reported so far.
