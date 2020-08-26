Mumbai: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members were cane charged by police when they tried to stop the vehicle of Maharashtra Minister Abdul Sattar to request him to waive off fee of college students owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the protesters tried to block the minister’s car, police cane-charged them,” a police official said.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Police beat members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Dhule after they stopped the vehicle of State Minister Abdul Sattar to request him to waive off college fee of students owing to #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/AM8B86nOhz

The incident happened when the animal husbandry minister was visiting the office of the district collectorate in Dhule. Police detained six persons for a brief period. They were let off after the minister left the area.