Shocking!!! Obese people at risk of Covid-19 complications…

In a recent study done by researchers from the Alma Mater Studiorum University of Bologna in Italy, observed that obese people are at higher risk of becoming severely ill with coronavirus disease, that has been bringing destruction across the world for the past seven months. According to the study, people with obese body mass indexes are being admitted to the intensive care unit at a much higher rate and their chances of dying from the disease are also higher than those with normal BMIs. It was published in the European Journal of Endocrinology.

As per the study, a BMI of 40 is considered as ‘high risk’ in places such as the United Kingdom and the United States, but the study has found that people with a BMI of 30 are also at greater risk of contracting severe coronavirus and eventually becoming dying from the disease. The study analyzed nearly 500 patients who were admitted with symptoms of coronavirus across Italy. The study concluded that obese people need to be extra careful during the current health crisis as they are at higher risk of COVID-19 severity and death.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States is currently the worst affected country due to COVID-19 and the country is also home to one of the highest number of obese people in the world.