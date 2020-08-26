“Tharoor is often in delhi since the pandemic bursted out “; Mullappally sharply slams on Shashi tharoor MP!!!!

Thiruvananthapuram: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has sharply criticized Shashi Tharoor MP. Tharoor would say what he wants to say in the party forum. Tharoor has not been present in Thiruvananthapuram since Covid outburst. Making public statements is not an adornment for the party. The working committee meeting said the same. Things to say should be said in party forums.

Mullappally Ramachandran clarified that the Congress is the party that allows inner party democracy.”Tharoor is often in Delhi”. Mullappally said that there is a report that dinner is being held. Mullappally came on the scene to criticize Shashi Tharoor MP over the issue of 23 leaders sending letters to party president Sonia Gandhi regarding the change of leadership in the Congress.

Shashi Tharoor has close ties with prominent leaders in Delhi. Mullappally added that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi would take a stand that would give Shashi Tharoor a chance to see him whenever he wants.