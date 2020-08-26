The senior Congress leader committed suicide after Covid -19 confirmed POSITIVE!!!!

Amravati: A senior Congress leader committed suicide shortly after Covid was confirmed. The vice-president of the Kadapa district Pradesh Congress Committee in Andhra Pradesh has committed suicide. Covid was tested positive while he was on his routine medical checkup, conducted last day. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

However, the Congress leader escaped without the permission of the hospital authorities. The security guard who saw this stopped him but he went out saying that the owner of the hospital was his friend and wanted to talk to him.The security guard immediately informed the hospital authorities about the incident. The hospital authorities then informed the police. Later, the police started a probe based on the mobile tower location. Police found the body near the Sunnapurallapalle railway track while the investigation was progressing.

Police also found a suicide note near the body. The suicide note states that he is depressed because of the infection and that is why he is determined to end his life.