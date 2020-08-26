Two Assam MLAs found to be Covid-19 positive…

Ajanta Neog and Ramendra Narayan Kalita were examined during the day as they were suffering from fever and were found to be Covid-19 positive, taking the total MLAs infected by the virus to a dozen. Both the MLAs have been admitted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital.

Neog was a minister during the three terms of the Congress government from 2001 to 2016 while Kalita was also a minister in the AGP’s two tenures in power. Neog represents the Golaghat assembly constituency, while Kalita is MLA from West Gauhati.

Assam has recorded a total of 92,619 COVID-19 cases, with 252 of them dying to the virus. A total of 19,274 are active cases, 73,090 have recovered and discharged from hospitals and three have migrated out of the state.