Bizarre ;”Giant explosion” worth 6.95 lakhs using 10,000 litres of Coca-Cola…Watch video here…..!!!!

Russia ; Videos of Coke exploding with mentos are nothing new and this Russian YouTuber recently took this step a little too higher! Since being uploaded on August 21, the video has possessed over 7 million views on YouTube, along with 1.25 lakh comments.

YouTuber Maxim Monakhov created quite an explosion when he combined baking soda and 10,000 litres of Coca-Cola in a video that has gone viral and piled up millions of views! In the video, thousands of litres of Coke are poured from bottles into a custom-built vat following which his team uses baking soda to trigger the chemical reaction, ending in a creating a gigantic explosion. Maxim said that he used baking soda as it is cheaper and more effective.

Incredible moment a Russian YouTuber attempts to set off the 'biggest Coca-Cola chemical eruption ever' using 10,000 litres of pop and a huge pile of baking sodahttps://t.co/XTCRlomqDu — Ann-Mari Maukonen ?? (@annmarimaukonen) August 24, 2020

“We launched 10,000 litres of cola mixed with soda. Yes, it would seem such an absurd and useless thing – but for me, it means a lot,” Maxim said.According to The New York Post, this bizarre stunt was more than four years in the making and Maxim spent 700,000 rubles (over Rs 6.95 lakh) on the video!